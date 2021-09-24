NexWave Capital Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF makes up about 1.8% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.86. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

