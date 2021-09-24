Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 259,005 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $355,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

