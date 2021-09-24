Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 499,795 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,795 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $451,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.58. 24,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.