Napier Park Global Capital US LP Invests $3.16 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 14.8% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 36.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 850.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 272.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.19. 210,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,112,318. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

