Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $7,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 36,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

