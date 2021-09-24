Financial Insights Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. 126,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

