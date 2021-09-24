Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRGS traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

