iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $269.77. 57,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

