Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $656,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.78. 3,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,854.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $986.83 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,775.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,579.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

