Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,663 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 908,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,303,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

