Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.07% of Telefônica Brasil worth $727,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.