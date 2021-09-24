Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,536,313 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,119,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,313 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Zynga worth $862,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 723,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418,549. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

