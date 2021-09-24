Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 721,794 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,501,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 721,794 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.58% of Boston Scientific worth $962,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,700. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

