Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $149 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $148,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,075 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

