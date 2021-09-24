HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.