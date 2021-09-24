stETH (Lido) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $159.88 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 17% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $159.88 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,875.02 or 0.06840688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00071742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00148275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.46 or 1.00152916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00779115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,308,755 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.