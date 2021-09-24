Refereum Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

