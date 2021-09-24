Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $750,640.82 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $750,640.82 and $9,111.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,853,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

