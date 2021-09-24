Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.64. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashland Global by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

