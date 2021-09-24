Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $9.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 to $11.04. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $35.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.43 to $37.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $34.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.78 and a 200-day moving average of $359.55. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

