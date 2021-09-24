AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Insider Suzanne Crowe Purchases 5,330 Shares

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) insider Suzanne Crowe purchased 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,168.26 ($17,977.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.