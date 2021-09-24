The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.44% of The Trade Desk worth $162,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,311. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 143.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

