Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 82,476 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,924,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $180,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.