Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 8,331,074 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,331,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,737,000. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.51% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

PBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 22,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

