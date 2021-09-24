Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,864. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

