Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cfra lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$200.83.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$167.16. 190,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,636. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$31.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.91.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6779035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

