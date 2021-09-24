Financial Insights Inc. Buys 388 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,423,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

