NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE opened at $159.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.16.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

