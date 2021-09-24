Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 417,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,833,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.