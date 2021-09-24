Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.95 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

SCS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 16,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,815. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

