Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,369 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

