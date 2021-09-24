L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.76 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.53 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $228.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.