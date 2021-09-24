Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.26. 32,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

