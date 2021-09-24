Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 72,376.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 15.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.