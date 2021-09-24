Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 350 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.02. 38,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

