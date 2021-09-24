Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $18.14 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 12.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 124,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.41. 19,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.83. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

