Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 211,206 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,206 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $398,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 101,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.