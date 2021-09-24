Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $159.02. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.