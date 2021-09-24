Brokerages Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$51.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Signify has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

