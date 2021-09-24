Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $41.29 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Semtech accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.92% of Semtech worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

