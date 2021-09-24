Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 391,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.