Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vale by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after buying an additional 2,600,883 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 746,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

