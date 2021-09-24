Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 7,339 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.37. 174,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,342. The stock has a market cap of $350.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

