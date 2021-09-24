Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.30. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

