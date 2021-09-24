Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report $300.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $306.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $428.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

