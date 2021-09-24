CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 144,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,183,447 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $53.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

