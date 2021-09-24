PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $102.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.82.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.