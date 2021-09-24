Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

