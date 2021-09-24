XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $85.71. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

