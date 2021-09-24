Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $10.87 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 6.1% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 15,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,761. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

